Residents participate in “Caroling with Gracie”

In remembrance of Gracie Muehlberger, her friends, family and community participated once again in “Caroling with Gracie” this week, bringing songs and charity to local residents. The third annual event was held to honor Muehlberger’s memory while helping community members in need during the holidays.

Muehlberger and Dominic Blackwell were the two students killed in the 2019 Saugus High School shooting, in which the shooter, also a Saugus student, then turned the gun on himself.

Frank Blackwell, left, welcomes attendees and gives instructions before the Caroling with Gracie Christmas Car Parade event at Central Park in Saugus on Wednesday, 120821. Dan Watson/ The Signal

Antonia Kuther, left, and Angie Dacosta decorate their car as they prepare to join the 25 decorated cars participating in the Caroling with Gracie Christmas Car Parade event at Central Park in Saugus on Wednesday, 120821. Dan Watson/ The Signal

Some of the 25 decorated cars line up while participating in the Caroling with Gracie Christmas Car Parade event at Central Park in Saugus on Wednesday, 120821. Dan Watson/ The Signal

Ryan Gleeson and his son, Ty, 11, decorate their truck with lights as they prepare to join the 25 decorated cars participating in the Caroling with Gracie Christmas Car Parade event at Central Park in Saugus on Wednesday, 120821. Dan Watson/ The Signal

The caroling event, held Tuesday and Wednesday nights, involved participants decorating their cars with festive trappings and Christmas lights and then driving around town, playing holiday songs.

Before departing, guests were invited to decorate their cars at Central Park, eat cookies and drink hot chocolate. Once the snacks and decorating were completed the convoy headed to the communities of River Village and Lower Northbridge Community, with individuals collecting canned goods left curbside or in a home’s driveway.

All canned goods were donated to Santa Clarita Grocery.

— Signal staff