Saugus district seeks nominations for annual award

News Release

The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award until the end of February.

All nominated will be reviewed the by Saugus district’s governing board and district leadership. They will weigh the application and recommendations made on the applicant’s behalf. Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 28.

The award will be presented at a future Saugus district governing board meeting. All nominations must be submitted using the nomination form that can be found online at bit.ly/3dA3qpy. Self-nominations are allowed, according to a prepared statement.

The award honors Lucid, who retired in June 2018, after nearly four decades as an educator/administrator in the Saugus district. The Saugus district governing board gives the award to an individual or group that has made a significant contribution to the learning and development of the Saugus district.

Lucid moved to the Saugus district, where she spent the next 37 years progressing from being a classroom teacher to an administrator. She first served as a teacher at Skyblue Mesa, Highlands and Honby elementary schools.

She then joined the district team as a project coordinator, assisting the district in multiple roles. Lucid’s leadership was recognized when she was appointed principal at Cedarcreek Elementary School in 1991.

She was then promoted in 1997 to assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. Her final role began in 2011 when selected as superintendent.

Lucid served as superintendent for seven years, and her leadership saw many district accomplishments.

“Dr. Lucid established a tremendous legacy of leadership and service in SUSD,” said Colleen Hawkins, superintendent of the Saugus district. “It is only appropriate that we recognize her work and honor those who continue it.”

For information, visit http://bit.ly/3dA3qpy