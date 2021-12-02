SCV water receives financial reporting award

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency the certificate of achievement for excellence for its annual financial reporting of the fiscal year 2019 through 2020.

The certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to a news release from the water agency.

“We are honored to receive this certificate of achievement for our annual comprehensive

financial report since SCV Water was formed in 2018,” Rochelle Patterson, SCV Water director of finance and administration, said in the release. “We pride ourselves on being financially transparent and accountable by preparing comprehensive annual reports that go above and beyond the requirements.”

A panel judged the report to meet the program’s high standards, including demonstrating a constructive spirit of full disclosure to communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and groups to read the report.

You can review the fiscal report at yourscvwater.com/financial-information/.