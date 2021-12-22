Two grandparents arrested on suspicion of child abuse

Two Canyon Country grandparents were arrested on suspicion of child abuse after reportedly leaving their 3-year-old grandchild improperly supervised around multiple over-the-counter medications.

According to Sgt. Keith Greene of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, law enforcement officials received an anonymous tip Sunday afternoon informing them that the child was in a dangerous situation at a home on the 18100 block of American Beauty Drive.

“The child, a 3-year-old, had access to a lot of over-the-counter medications and the grandparents were under the influence of alcohol at the time,” said Greene.

The sergeant added that the grandparents are the guardians of the child and the 3-year-old is now with the officials at the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

The child was not harmed. However, deputies reported the alleged level of neglect was severe enough to justify an arrest on suspicion of cruelty to a child likely to produce great bodily injury/death.

“We do get a good amount of these calls… for kids,” said Greene. “We do that pretty regularly.”

Both grandparents were held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to Greene.