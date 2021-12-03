Two men arrested on suspicion of murder, booked at SCV station

Two men were arrested and booked on suspicion of murder at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Thursday, with each being held in lieu of multi-million-dollar bail.

Officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said the two men were booked at the local station due to the jail being the closest facility to where the arrests were made, and the crimes did not occur in the SCV.

Jerry Pham, 42, of St. Louis, Missouri, and Shant Derboghossian, 51, of Granada Hills, were both booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station Thursday, each with a charge description of “murder.”

As of the publication of this story, no sources within the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department were either available or able to comment on the circumstances that led to the arrests. Officials at the LASD Homicide Bureau could not be reached. All other sources contacted said they were unable to comment, including the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, Operation Safe Streets gang unit, and the LASD Metro Detail.

Pham, whose occupation was listed as a “cook,” was being held in lieu of $7.5 million bail and Derboghossian, whose occupation was listed as “unemployed,” was being held in lieu of $2.1 million bail.

Pham had been arrested early in the morning by the LASD Metro Detail, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs, while Derboghossian was arrested by the “OSS Santa Clarita Valley” agency.

Neither, according to booking logs, have been released.