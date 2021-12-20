Two rescued from Towsley Canyon cliffside

Two hikers were rescued from a cliffside in the Towsley Canyon hiking park following a four-hour operation Sunday evening.

The incident was first reported near the intersection of The Old Road and Sagecrest Circle shortly after 7:15 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Sean Ferguson.

Fire Department Copter 14 and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Search and Rescue team were in the area searching for a missing man when Copter 14 located the people on a cliffside using infrared, according to SAR member Brad Lyon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Copter 14 searches Towsley Canyon for two hikers on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Courtesy of Scanner SCV

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to Towsley Canyon for two stranded hikers on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Courtesy of Scanner SCV

Due to their location under a tree canopy, SAR team members were flown up to the area to assist in extracting the hikers, Lyon said.

“We rappelled down and secured them to a rope,” Lyon said, adding that they then moved them to a location where Copter 14 could hoist them by cable.

The hikers reportedly had cuts and scrapes but nothing serious, Lyon added.

The man who was the subject of the original search was reportedly located Monday.