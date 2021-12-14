Where should I put a fire pit in my backyard?

It’s hard to make a decision when you have too many options, isn’t it? But in this case, the answer is easy.

If you want to install a fire pit in your backyard, there are two main factors that will determine where it should go: wind direction and distance from any structures that might be in the way.

Plus, if you’re going to have a wood-burning fire pit, make sure there’s plenty of clearance for air around it!

What to consider when installing a fire pit in your backyard

When you’re laying out your fire pit, here are some things to keep in mind:

Wind direction. If the wind is blowing in a single direction (usually away from houses or buildings), then that’s where you should put it. The prevailing winds in most cities blow toward the south and west (and usually off of bodies of water like rivers). If you build your fire pit on the south side, it’s more likely to get bigger burns because the wind flows over it. Plus, if you situate your fire pit on an elevated part of your yard (near stairs or a deck), there will be less chance of sparks landing in any hoses or bushes nearby.

The distance to any structures that might be in the way such as decks, fences, or plants. If you situate your fire pit near anything flammable, it will increase the chance of something catching on fire if sparks fly out of the pit toward it. We don’t want that! You’ll also want to make sure there’s enough distance between the fire and buildings so that heat doesn’t affect walls or windows.

If you’re planning on building a fire pit as a DIY project, there are plenty of resources available to help you plan it out. For example, this article has tons of info about building a fire pit: How to build a fire pit .

Fire pits are a great way to warm up when it’s cold outside. If you have any tips about building or using your fire pit, share them in the comments below!

Clearance for air around your wood-burning fire pit

If you’re going to have a wood-burning fire pit, make sure there’s plenty of clearance for air around it. Without sufficient space, there won’t be enough oxygen for the fire to get really hot – which can reduce your enjoyment of your backyard bonfire!

The larger the burn, the bigger that area needs to be. The National Fire Protection Association recommends a minimum clearance of at least 15 feet for a fire pit with a 3′ diameter – but pay attention to your local fire codes.

Fire pits are not just decorative. They’re tools for entertaining, and they can add warmth and ambiance to any outdoor space.

Why you should have a fire pit in your backyard

Not only are fire pits perfect for roasting marshmallows and making s’mores, but they can also be functional as well as fun. A study by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association found that outdoor spaces with a fire pit or similar burning structure can increase property values anywhere from $5 to $15 per square foot!

Having the right tools for your fire pit will make it much easier to use. Here are some of the accessories you’ll need to get started:

Firewood. Whether you choose wood pallets or cut logs, make sure they are all stacked neatly in a dry area away from any structures or flammable objects. You should also have a fine wire mesh or metal basket to keep sparks in the fire pit.

Be sure to have long-handled tools on hand for safe use around a fire. A shovel can help you put out any stray embers that are still glowing, and tongs are great for getting the coals when it is time to let your fire burn down. Earthenware bowls are great for holding hot coals – just remember to keep them on a stable surface!

Make sure you have enough firewood around the pit to burn for as long as you want. It’s good practice to figure out how many hours of warmth your fire will give, and then load up accordingly.