Zonta to host webinar on human trafficking

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release  

The Zonta Clubs of Santa Clarita Valley and Burbank are hosting a Zoom webinar at 10 a.m. Saturday focusing on human trafficking.  

The webinar is designed to bring awareness and educate the community about what  can be done to help stop human trafficking. It will have a panel of speakers from U.S. Department of Homeland Security, California Attorney General’s Office, and the I-5 Freedom Network (a local advocacy organization). 

This is a virtual event and free to everyone who has a desire to learn more about human trafficking and what can be done. The webinar will include mature topics and participants are advised to keep minors away from the conversation. Advanced reservations are required by registering at bit.ly/3G77DgE.  

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS