Zonta to host webinar on human trafficking

News release

The Zonta Clubs of Santa Clarita Valley and Burbank are hosting a Zoom webinar at 10 a.m. Saturday focusing on human trafficking.

The webinar is designed to bring awareness and educate the community about what can be done to help stop human trafficking. It will have a panel of speakers from U.S. Department of Homeland Security, California Attorney General’s Office, and the I-5 Freedom Network (a local advocacy organization).

This is a virtual event and free to everyone who has a desire to learn more about human trafficking and what can be done. The webinar will include mature topics and participants are advised to keep minors away from the conversation. Advanced reservations are required by registering at bit.ly/3G77DgE.