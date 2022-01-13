2021 film season brings in $37.6M for the city

Following a year of productions being forcibly shut down or being heavily mitigated, the city of Santa Clarita Film Office reported a relatively large comeback for the entertainment industry in 2021, generating approximately $37.6 million in economic impact over the course of 2021.

In a statement released earlier this month, city officials stated that over the last calendar year, they had issued 570 film permits for 1,505 location film days.

“This represents a 62% increase in permits, a 42.6% increase in film days and a 40.8% increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2020,” said the city press release. “Accounting for the disruption the pandemic had on filming activity in 2020, this calendar year marks a return of the Santa Clarita Film Office, recording more than 500 permits, over 1,400 film days and $30 million or more in estimated economic impact generated from location filming alone.”

Not included in the reported numbers are the film days spent on the various sound stages in the Santa Clarita Valley, due to those productions not requiring a permit.

“Santa Clarita has a rich history of film production and location filming, and we are thrilled to see the numbers have rebounded from the pandemic shutdowns,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “Filming provides thousands of jobs locally and supports every segment of our local economy. We continue to be a film-friendly city and ensure our beautiful valley remains a top choice for productions now … and well into the future.”

According to the Santa Clarita Film Office, the $30-million bounce-back is attributable to not only the pandemic restrictions easing, but also a number of incentive programs implemented by the city over the years, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low-cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at 661-284-1425.