2022 Santa Clarita Marathon canceled

The 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon was canceled on Monday, with officials citing a shortage of ambulances, delayed response times and COVID-19 as reasons for the cancelation.

The marathon, which would’ve been the 25th marathon in the city’s history, was scheduled for Feb. 12.

“The city of Santa Clarita regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon presented by Parkway Motorcars,” officials said in a statement on Monday. “The cancellation of the popular race is due to public safety concerns — including the shortage of ambulances, delayed response times and the rising number of COVID-19 cases.”

“All registered runners will be issued a full refund to their original form of payment,” the statement added.

For more information about the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon, contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at 661-250-3787 or [email protected].