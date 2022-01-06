6 Benefits of IV Therapy We Bet You Didn’t Know!

Are you looking for a way to boost your health and wellbeing? Consider IV therapy! This treatment can provide a range of benefits, from increasing energy levels to fighting infection.

Continue reading to learn more about the potential benefits of IV therapy and how it could help you feel your best.

What is IV Therapy?

Also known as intravenous therapy, is a medical treatment where liquids and other substances are administered directly into your bloodstream.

It’s typically used for people who have problems absorbing nutrients through the digestive system or need to quickly restore fluids lost due to trauma, burns or diarrhea.

This type of therapy can be given in an outpatient clinic, doctor’s office or hospital setting. IV stands for “intravenous”, which means it goes into your vein rather than down your throat as oral medication does.

Here are some benefits of IV Therapy.

Top 6 Benefits of IV Therapy

Accessible

IV Therapy is available to more people than ever before. It can be performed at doctors’ offices, pharmacies, urgent care facilities and even private homes. This level of accessibility means that more people will have access to it because they don’t need an overnight stay for treatment.

Fast-Acting

IV Therapy is often more effective than oral medications. It typically works within minutes if it’s infused with rapid-acting medicines, which can be particularly beneficial for ill individuals or those who need immediate relief.

Versatile

IV Therapy can treat various conditions that range from mild to life-threatening depending on the infused solution. For example, a flu patient can be given fluids and medication intravenously to treat dehydration and help them feel better faster.

Pain Relief

Since IV therapy is fast-acting, it can provide relief from pain. For example, receiving a local anesthetic injection can help reduce discomfort from a health condition. At the same time, an infusion of opioid pain medications can be helpful after surgery or for chronic pain.

Seamless

IV Therapy provides immediate relief to individuals suffering from life-threatening conditions. This means that no matter where you are, there’s treatment and relief that can be administered and obtained immediately if necessary.

Healing

IV Therapy can be helpful for healing wounds. Whether it’s done to deliver antibiotics, antiseptic agents or painkillers, receiving fluids intravenously can aid the healing process. For example, vitamin and nutrient IV drips can give the body a boost of energy.

Frequently Asked Questions Regarding IV Therapy

Does IV hurt?

The good news is that IV Therapy doesn’t hurt! It’s actually remarkably painless when administered by qualified medical professionals. These experts take every precaution to ensure your experience is as comfortable as possible.

What can I expect when coming in for IV Therapy?

A qualified medical professional will perform an initial assessment to determine if you’re a candidate for this type of treatment. A nurse or doctor may ask about your symptoms and medical history while also getting some basic lab work done to figure out exactly what’s causing you discomfort.

How long does a treatment last?

Treatments typically last anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes, depending on the condition. This allows medical professionals enough time to deliver fluids and intravenous medications so you can feel better.

Final Word

IV therapy is typically meant for individuals who have certain health issues. These issues can prohibit them from absorbing nutrients through the digestive system or requiring immediate rehydration after losing fluids due to trauma, burns, or diarrhea.

The procedure is fairly quick and can be given to patients in several settings, including outpatient clinics, doctor’s offices, hospitals, or even private homes.

We’re sure the above benefits will convince you to take IV therapy next time you need it.

Good luck!