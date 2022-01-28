A printable eLearning tracking checklist

The ultimate objective of learning and development is a shift in behavior in work-related tasks that leads to positive business outcomes. The development and execution of a full-fledged training program utilizing a Learning Management System LMS require a lot of time, money, and effort.

Learning Management System, LMS is an efficient group of software that assists in developing, delivering, managing, tracking eLearning courses throughout the organization.

If the training and development department is in charge of the organization’s training, they must be aware of how employees are moving through courses. What has the staff learned? How well did they remember the information? If a student completes a course and passes the test, they have received the essential information and are ready to put it into practice and create a change without making basic compliance mistakes. All of this may be accomplished by keeping track of your LMS.

LMS like UserGuiding has the industry best features to monitor and analyze the training progress of the user effectively, whether it’s compliance training, onboarding, or enterprise training.

What is LMS tracking?

The process of tracking a learner’s progress through a learning management system is called LMS tracking.

This article aims to provide you with a checklist that you can print to track the eLearning progress in the organization.

Checklist for effective LMS tracking

1. Check the number of courses completed

If the course started a long time ago but users are still stuck at the beginning, you should have a red warning. One of the most important criteria in eLearning is engagement, and it should be your top goal.

2. Monitor each learner’s development

Examine how a trainee is progressing during a course. It gives general information on course completion, such as the number of modules finished, the average time spent on them, and so forth. It helps you to objectively analyze an employee’s entry-level and identify knowledge gaps.

3. Check assignment results

Assignment Results provides you with a detailed view of a user’s performance. All the courses assigned to a user can be viewed, along with their statuses, number of attempts, and time spent on them.

4. Process achievements

This report shows how students are progressing in online quizzes and are ideal for examinations and evaluations. During the usual appraisal period, you may examine who has been accredited and allocate training if necessary.

5. Monitor modules

If a large number of students fail a course, something may be wrong with a specific area, such as one of the course’s modules. You can figure out why students repeatedly fail a certain section of a course and why you need to improve it.

6. Scoreboards

When you’re looking for a way to work with a talent pipeline as well as formal training, this is a great statistic to employ. You’ll figure out who in your team is dedicated to improving their abilities and professional development. Rewarding the most engaged students is the way to develop future leaders.

7. Team progress

The Group Progress Report shows how project groups and specific teams are doing. You may arrange employees into any groupings you need: task teams, intern groups, senior executives, and so on. It assists you in identifying groups that have the best performance or those that have tasks that are past due.

8. Attendance information

This report’s main metric is attendance, which indicates who shows up for activities and who doesn’t. Attending a class or studying online might provide you with a lot of food for thought. It’s time to figure out why a large number of students skipped an event.

9. Progress on learning tracks

You don’t have to manually track the data for each course if you’ve merged numerous courses into a learning track. Keep track of how your students are progressing with their long-term plans.

10. Active user report

The report will show you who logged in over a given period and on which device they did so: desktop, laptop, or mobile phone. This report will show you how frequently they utilize it in practice. The LMS tracking will keep track of who is still not using the LMS or its mobile version, so you can assist them if necessary.

Conclusion:

LMS tracking is a data collection and analysis system in your learning management system. In a nutshell, LMS tracking allows you to keep track of what’s going on with your training, what it implies, and what you can do to enhance outcomes. To get a thorough picture of how training is progressing inside the company. These reports will tell you whether money, time, and effort put into an organization are yielding results or not.