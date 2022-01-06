Best tourist activities in Dubai





Dubai is a hub for tourism. With its growing businesses, amazing nightlife, and beautiful views, it has become the center of attention for tourists.

Dubai is a luxury city situated in the middle of the Arabian desert. You will find a desert on one side of the city with its scorching heat and dry sand; on the other side, you will find the Persian Gulf. Hence, you get to enjoy both the dry and wetlands by traveling to Dubai.

Dubai is a city full of fun and life. Every day you will see something new and different happening in the city. However, there are certain activities that one needs to enjoy when in Dubai. For instance, in Desert Safari Dubai, you can’t just visit Dubai without enjoying this activity!

Many people get confused about what to do once they are in Dubai. We don’t blame them; there are just too many things to choose from. However, this article will list some activities that you should never miss if you are visiting Dubai.

Desert Safari Dubai

Dubai Desert Safari is one thing you can never miss out on. It gives you an experience like no other. Just imagine yourself enjoying a 4×4 wheel drive in the deserts of Dubai.

The desert safari consists of different trips.

Morning Safari

The morning Safari is the best option for people who do not have enough time. It allows you to drive a vehicle over dunes for a good 20 minutes.

You can also enjoy a camp journey during this. Hence, you get to enjoy quad biking, sand skiing, and camel riding.

Evening Safari

The evening desert safari is something you wouldn’t want to miss. It starts in the afternoon, and you are given a chance to rest near a camel farm.

It gives you a chance to enjoy the sunset in the desert, take a camel ride, and sandboard. You can also get beautiful Arabian henna applied to your hands and feet.

The best part – you get to enjoy an amazing barbecue along with shisha and some amazing talent showcased by belly dancers.

Overnight Safari

What’s better than being in a desert during the nighttime? You can watch the stars during the dark hours and can take pictures that will be your memories for life.

You can enjoy all the activities available in a desert and learn a few steps from belly dancers. However, take your sleeping bag with you!

Dhow cruise

Dhows are wooden boats that were made by fishermen for the purpose of navigation. However, now they are luxury boats that are used for sailing.

On a Dhow Cruise Dubai, you will be taken all around Dubai to enjoy its beauty. You will enjoy two decks – one will be indoors with air conditioning, etc. Here you will mostly enjoy the live performances, etc. The other one will be slightly open air that will let you enjoy the fresh air of Dubai.

You get to enjoy various entertainments while on the cruise. For instance, a DJ night, belly dancing, musical night, etc. Apart from that, you are serviced with amazing food and beverages. The Kehwa – an Arabic drink, is a must-try while on the cruise.

There are different types of cruises that you can enjoy. Some include Dhow cruise creek, Dhow cruise marina, the Dubai city tour, Musandam Dhow Cruise, etc.

You wouldn’t want to miss this activity filled with fun and entertainment!



Ski Dubai

You must be wondering how one can ski in Dubai? Well, it is possible. Ski Dubai is a place made for people who love skiing.

It is built indoors, and you can go there to ski, toboggan, or snowboard. You do not have to worry about any equipment as everything is available at the venue. All you have to do is go there and enjoy yourself.

It’s always better to take a few people with you to this place.

Dubai Creek

When in Dubai, tourists want to enjoy some water as well. Dubai Creek helps you with this.

At Dubai Creek, you can take a ride on an abra (it is a traditional wooden taxi). You can also just take a walk around the shore or sit down and peacefully enjoy the sunset.

This gives you a good chance to socialize with some locals as well!

Visit Palm Jumeirah

Palm Jumeirah is the eighth wonder of the world. Apart from that, it’s the biggest man-made island. It consists of various buildings, which include apartments and villas.

Other than that, you will find various beaches, restaurants, retail outlets, etc. Hence, you can enjoy yourself at Palm Jumeirah by shopping and eating some great foods.

Conclusion

When visiting Dubai, it can be difficult to decide where you want to go. With this list, you can enjoy some of the must-do activities in the beautiful city.