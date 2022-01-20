Castaic High temporarily placed on lockdown due to trespasser

Castaic High School was temporarily placed on lockdown after a trespasser was spotted on the campus Thursday.

The lockdown for the school, reported at approximately 11:30 a.m., was lifted soon after one person was apprehended by law enforcement.

“They are no longer on lockdown,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “(There were) reports of someone trespassing. One person is being detained pending further investigation.”

Arriaga added that no weapons were found on the detained person.

In a statement sent Thursday morning, Dave Caldwell, a spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District, confirmed Castaic was placed on a lockdown as a precaution because of an unauthorized person on campus.

“The person was located and detained by the Sheriff’s Department,” Caldwell said. “The lockdown has been lifted and all are safe.”

Additional details about the incident were not available as of the publication of this story.