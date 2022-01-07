Dead body found in Valencia, believed to have been medical

A dead body was found at a bus stop in Valencia on Friday. However, officials believe it to have been the result of a medical emergency.

The body was found shortly after 8:30 a.m. near the corner of Orchard Village Road and McBean Parkway, according to Sgt. Robert Gonzales of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“A male adult was found at the bus stop at the corner of McBean Parkway and Orchard Village, appears to be a medical emergency,” said Gonzales, adding that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing as of the publication of this story.