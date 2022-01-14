Deputies conduct investigation involving Pitchess; No details released

Sheriff’s deputies were working near Hillcrest Parkway Thursday afternoon conducting an operation involving Pitchess Detention Center, according to law enforcement personnel.

Deputy Alejandra Parra, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, confirmed that a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department operation was underway in the area and involved the nearby jail. However, she declined to comment further on the specifics of the operation itself.

“They did have an incident and it was concerning more of the jail facilities up there,” said Parra. “We’re not releasing information on that at this point.”

“It has nothing to do with any schools or anything like that,” Parra added.

When asked if the operation involved an escaped inmate, Parra said that it did not.

Officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deferred comment on the incident to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.