Deputies recover stolen Jaguar following a Golden Valley Road traffic stop

Deputies recovered a reportedly stolen vehicle after following the alleged suspect on the freeway in Newhall before ordering them to pull over, according to law enforcement officials.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. early Wednesday evening, deputies patrolling on the northbound side of Highway 14, near Newhall Avenue, began following what they believed to be a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle then proceeded down the highway, past Placerita Canyon Road, before deputies ordered the vehicle to stop at approximately 5:40 p.m.

“It was off of Golden Valley, we ended up conducting a traffic stop and took the driver into custody,” said Sgt. Nelson Rios, of the Santa Clarita Valley.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of the Antelope Valley, Rios added. Further details on the investigation and detainment were not available as of the publication of this story.