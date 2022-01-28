Deputies report finding an unserialized firearm, drugs on alleged suspect

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported finding an unserialized firearm, drugs and ammunition on a suspect in Valencia on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, detectives patrolling near The Old Road and Gateway Drive observed a vehicle parked solely off the side of the road.

“As they contacted the male driver, they observed signs of someone under the influence of alcohol, along with open alcohol containers in the car,” said Arriaga. “As they continued to search the car, they found an unserialized firearm, ammunition and two small baggies of methamphetamine.”

The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed, having an open container in a vehicle and more.