Woman killed after being struck by train in Newhall

A woman was killed Thursday in Newhall after she was struck by a train at the Railroad and 13th Street crossing, according to law enforcement officials.
Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, confirmed deputies were responding at approximately 10:35 a.m.
“We received a report of a traffic collision with a pedestrian involved,” said Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, at approximately 10:45 a.m. “We’re on the scene.”
At approximately 11 a.m., Arriaga confirmed that the woman had been killed at the train tracks.
Dozens of first responders, including personnel from the SCV Sheriff’s Station and Fire Department, responded to the late-morning call.
“13th Street and Railroad (Avenue) are closed for now,” said Arriaga at 11:05 a.m. adding that drivers could still head down Railroad Avenue, but could not cross over to 13th Street. “An access gate through Placerita Canyon to Sierra Highway is open.”
Traffic in Placerita Canyon and around the scene was being diverted, and a handful of deputy vehicles could be seen blocking the intersection.
Antelope Valley Metrolink Line 209 was cancelled due to the track closure, and officials said they were working on alternative transportation for passengers. Those on the train that reportedly struck the woman remained in their seats as of 11:15 a.m.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.