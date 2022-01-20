Woman killed after being struck by train in Newhall

A woman was killed Thursday in Newhall after she was struck by a train at the Railroad and 13th Street crossing, according to law enforcement officials.

Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, confirmed deputies were responding at approximately 10:35 a.m.

Deputies block off the body of a woman who was struck and killed by a train in Newhall on Thursday. Jim Holt / The Signal

“We received a report of a traffic collision with a pedestrian involved,” said Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, at approximately 10:45 a.m. “We’re on the scene.”

At approximately 11 a.m., Arriaga confirmed that the woman had been killed at the train tracks.

Update: AV Line 209 to Lancaster is cancelled at Newhall due to the track closure. Currently working on alternative transportation, updates to follow. — MetrolinkAV (@MetrolinkAV) January 20, 2022

Dozens of first responders, including personnel from the SCV Sheriff’s Station and Fire Department, responded to the late-morning call.

“13th Street and Railroad (Avenue) are closed for now,” said Arriaga at 11:05 a.m. adding that drivers could still head down Railroad Avenue, but could not cross over to 13th Street. “An access gate through Placerita Canyon to Sierra Highway is open.”

Investigators responding to the confirmed report that a woman was struck by a train in Newhall on Thursday. Chris Torres/The Signal

Traffic in Placerita Canyon and around the scene was being diverted, and a handful of deputy vehicles could be seen blocking the intersection.

Antelope Valley Metrolink Line 209 was cancelled due to the track closure, and officials said they were working on alternative transportation for passengers. Those on the train that reportedly struck the woman remained in their seats as of 11:15 a.m.

(1/2) Please avoid the area of 13th Street/Railroad Avenue in Newhall due to an ongoing investigation. Railroad Avenue is open, however if you are looking to turn onto, or exit from 13th street, it is closed for an undetermined amount of time. pic.twitter.com/unf66NS0bJ — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) January 20, 2022

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.