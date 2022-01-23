Firefighters extinguish vegetation fire in Saugus

Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire Saturday afternoon and contained the fire to half an acre at the Haskell Canyon Trailhead.

The fire was first reported shortly around 2:53 p.m. on Copper Hill Drive and Kathleen Avenue in Saugus, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas.

Multiple units arrived on the scene, quickly extinguishing the fire. Traffic from Kathleen Avenue to Benz Road on Copper Hill Drive was closed down by sheriff’s deputies.

There were no injuries or structures threatened by the fire and units were still on the scene Saturday afternoon. The cause of the fire is unknown.