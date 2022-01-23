Firefighters extinguish vegetation fire in Saugus

Hand crews arrived on scene to assist Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters at a brush fire on Copper Hill Drive and Kathleen Avenue Saturday afternoon. Fire burned a half acre and no structures were threatened. Chris Torres/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire Saturday afternoon and contained the fire to half an acre at the Haskell Canyon Trailhead. 

The fire was first reported shortly around 2:53 p.m. on Copper Hill Drive and Kathleen Avenue in Saugus, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas. 

Multiple units arrived on the scene, quickly extinguishing the fire. Traffic from Kathleen Avenue to Benz Road on Copper Hill Drive was closed down by sheriff’s deputies.  

There were no injuries or structures threatened by the fire and units were still on the scene Saturday afternoon. The cause of the fire is unknown.  

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to a report of a brush fire at approximately 3 p.m. on Copper Hill Drive and Kathleen Avenue Saturday afternoon. Fire burned a half acre and no structures were threatened. Chris Torres/The Signal
Hand crews arrived on scene to assist Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters at a brush fire on Copper Hill Drive and Kathleen Avenue Saturday afternoon. Fire burned a half acre and no structures were threatened. Chris Torres/The Signal
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to a report of a brush fire at approximately 3 p.m. on Copper Hill Drive and Kathleen Avenue Saturday afternoon. Fire burned a half acre and no structures were threatened. Chris Torres/The Signal
Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez is a reporter for The Signal. He's new at the newspaper but grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story to share? Reach out at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS