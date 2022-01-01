Firefighters respond to structure fire, save pets

Firefighters responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning to extinguish a fire in a townhouse.

The fire was first reported shortly after 7:45 a.m. on the 25600 block of Via Ventana in Valencia, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Battalion Chief Dayton Calhoun.

“First arriving units gave a size-up of a two-story, multifamily dwelling with fire smoke showing,” Calhoun said. “From that point, we initiated a fire attack, search and rescue and detection of exposures.”

Once first responders arrived, the fire was quickly under control, and firefighters knocked the fire down.

Three family pets were rescued and returned to the family with no injuries, and all family members accounted for, Calhoun added.

As of midday Saturday, the family was displaced and waiting for building and safety officials to check and verify the structure.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” Calhoun said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a house fire at approximately 7:45 a.m. in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021. Chris Torres/The Signal

