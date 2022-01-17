Firefighters respond to suicide attempt

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a teenage girl contemplating suicide Sunday on the 24000 block of Valencia Boulevard.

First responders at 5:33 p.m. were alerted to a possible rescue of a 15-year-old girl wanting to jump off the building where Buca Di Beppo is located at the Valencia Town Center, according to Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores.

At 5:49 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and the L.A. County Fire Department were able to resolve the situation safely with the minor in custody, according to Lt. Jim Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The call was closed at 5:57 p.m., and the individual was reported safe by the deputies on the scene.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States. You can call at 800-273-8255.