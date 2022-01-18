Freeway pursuit picked up near Magic Mountain, crashes in Grapevine

A vehicle pursuit was initiated in Valencia on Tuesday after officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office spotted the suspects in a city of Los Angeles smash-and-grab theft.

The pursuit stems from undercover CHP units assigned to a retail task force monitoring a retail store in Studio City when the alleged crime at a Lululemon store took place.

“Undercover units followed the suspects and watched them get into a silver Volkswagen Jetta,” said Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office. “Newhall Units were able to locate the vehicle on the northbound side of Interstate 5 around Magic Mountain.”

Greengard said that officers attempted to pull the vehicle over. However, when the suspects failed to yield, the chase was on, heading northbound through Castaic and up toward the Grapevine.

The pursuit ultimately entered the CHP Fort Tejon Office jurisdiction, said Greengard. However, it ended shortly after the vehicle crashed at the bottom of the Grapevine, on the Bakersfield side of the mountain pass.

Three suspects were taken into custody at approximately 1 p.m., Greengard said.

No injuries had yet been reported as of the publication of this story.