HAZMAT team called to Westinghouse Place for suspicious product

A HAZMAT team was called to a business on Westinghouse Place Friday in response to a suspicious product being found, with three people being transported to the nearest hospital.

Officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department said they were dispatched to the scene, located at the 28000 block of Westinghouse Place at 8:20 a.m.

“It is a HAZMAT incident,” said Fire Department representative Giovanni Sanchez. “The product of origin is being isolated.”

Three people were ultimately transported to the hospital, Sanchez said.

The identity of the substance that caused the people to be sent to the hospital remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

