Knife-wielding suspect detained at gunpoint

An assault with a deadly weapon suspect was reportedly detained at gunpoint after fleeing on foot in Newhall Saturday evening.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. when a 911 caller reported that a man had run toward him with a pocket knife near the intersection of 14th and Walnut streets, according to Sgt. Brian Shreves of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

While the suspect had reportedly swung the knife at the victim while he was walking his dog, he did not hit nor injure the victim, Shreves said.

The victim described the suspect and his clothing to deputies, who began canvassing the area, Shreves added.

However, the suspect was located running southbound on Railroad Avenue by former Signal multimedia journalist Austin Dave, who reportedly tripped the suspect, according to Shreves.

The suspect was then detained at gunpoint by deputies before being positively identified by the victim, Shreves said, adding that a knife was recovered from the scene.