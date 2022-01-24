Ku named vice president and chief nursing officer at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

News release

Evelyn Ku, MSN, RN, has been named vice president and chief nursing officer at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Ku, who has nearly 30 years of experience in nursing, joins Henry Mayo after most recently serving as the chief nursing officer, vice president of patient care service and chief operating officer at Advanced Healthcare Management Corp. in Alhambra. Ku joined Advanced Healthcare Management Corp. in 2007 as a project administrator and a nursing education director. She worked in a number of clinical nursing and executive roles there before she was appointed to her most recent positions in 2021.

Ku received her bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Southern California and her master of science in nursing from the University of Phoenix. She is in the process of completing her master of healthcare management at the University of Phoenix.

Ku is an associate professor of Nursing at East Los Angeles College, Cal State Los Angeles, and Standbridge University. She also serves on the nursing education advisory boards of all three institutions.

“Evelyn Ku’s focused style and considerable experience will be a great asset to Henry Mayo,” said Roger E. Seaver, Henry Mayo president and CEO. “As a Santa Clarita resident she looks forward to enhancing our strong community reputation.”

Henry Mayo’s executive leadership team consists of nine executives. The hospital administration plans, organizes, directs and coordinates medical and health services, program expansion, annual operating budgets, infrastructure development and long-range planning for Henry Mayo, following goals and policies approved by the hospital’s board of directors.

For more information on Henry Mayo’s executive leadership team, visit henrymayo.com/about-us/our-people/.