LA County breaks previous 24-hour record for COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County continues to see a surge in transmission with more than 45,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

According to the Public Health Department, 45,584 COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Sunday, with 13 new deaths. In addition, hospitalizations continue to rise, with 3,364 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and more than 20% of those getting tested are positive for COVID-19.

The new report brings the Los Angeles County total to 1,967,443 cases, and the number of deaths increased by 13 on Sunday — bringing the total number of deaths to 27,785 since the onset of the pandemic.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, within 24 hours there were 1,001 positive cases and one death, bringing the death toll in Santa Clarita to 376 since the onset of the pandemic.

The current surge is the highest number of cases in one day since the onset of the pandemic. As a result, residents are urged to upgrade their masks to the medical-grade to help better prevent the spread of coronavirus particles, according to health officials.

Additionally, health officials advised individuals to reconsider high-risk activities in indoor facilities where individuals are unmasked for a long time or crowded outdoor events.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to those families who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a prepared statement. “As the surge continues, we ask residents and businesses to continue following the public health safety measures that we know reduce the spread and keep people safe.”

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 45,584

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,967,443

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 16

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 27,785

Hospitalizations countywide: 3,364

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 9: 72, with 1,782 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 1001, 781 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 52,014

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Jan. 6: 376

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of Jan. 6: 79.2%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of Dec. 23: 75.1%

To find a COVID-19 vaccine site near you, visit VaccinateLACounty.com, or to find a testing site, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.