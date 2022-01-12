Man accused of attempted murder, child abuse returns to court

A man accused of having committed a number of violent felonies — including attempted murder and child abuse — in Canyon Country two years ago returned to court last week.

David Charles, 60, faces two counts of attempted murder and one count each of injuring a spouse, mayhem, child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to produce great bodily injury or death, assault with a deadly weapon (a car), and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said in a previous Signal story.

Charles is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 24 for a pretrial hearing. During a pretrial hearing, the judge, prosecution and defense convene in order to present evidence, documents and/or any other relevant materials/matters before the trial begins.

The case against Charles stems from a call Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received on Sept. 3, 2019, regarding a possible domestic violence incident in Canyon Country.

Prosecutors allege that upon deputies’ arrival at the scene, Charles immediately fled from them by allegedly getting into a car with his teenage child and driving down the wrong side of Highway 14.

After crashing his vehicle into at least one other car, investigators said, Charles then attempted to continue the pursuit on foot, with his child in tow, cutting across four lanes of the highway to Soledad Canyon Road, where he was hit by a car.

The child was reportedly not injured as a result of the incident. However, Charles sustained a number of broken bones and was taken to the hospital.