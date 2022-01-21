Man arrested on suspicion of possessing 1.25 ounces of meth

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Juvenile Intervention Team, or J-Team, arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of possessing over an ounce of methamphetamine.

The arrest stems from a crime suppression operation conducted in the evening near the southbound Interstate 5 freeway on-ramp, just south of Pico Canyon Road, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“During a crime suppression operation led by the J-Team, several arrests were made,” Arriaga said in a social media post published on the SCV Sheriff’s Station social media accounts. “One arrest was a male identified to have a felony warrant listed to his name.”

“He was also found to be in possession of approximately 1.25 ounces of methamphetamine (approximately 1,400 doses),” Arriaga added.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was reportedly on active probation at the time of his latest arrest. He was booked on suspicion of several narcotics charges, including possession of a controlled substance for sales, Arriaga said.

He was released Wednesday evening on citation with an order to appear in court within the next few months, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.