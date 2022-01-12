Newhall School District seeks new enrollment, offers Zoom orientation

News release

The Newhall School District will be hosting an enrollment orientation event via Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, and Tuesday, Feb. 1, to help parents learn about options for the district’s pre-K through sixth-grade children in the district’s 10 award-winning schools: Newhall, McGrath, Wiley Canyon, Peachland, Old Orchard, Meadows, Oak Hills, Valencia Valley, Stevenson Ranch and Pico Canyon.

While the district’s schools primarily serve the communities of Newhall, Valencia, Stevenson Ranch and Westridge, a postcard that is being mailed out from the district to some 20,000 families boasts, “We are open to all.”

The Zoom orientation event is called “NEWhall School District’s New Families Orientation” and will focus on enrollment for:

TK — Transitional kindergarten (for students turning 5 years old between Sept. 2, 2022, and Feb. 2, 2023).

JK — Junior kindergarten (a hybrid program delivered in an integrated developmental manner, which uses both the TK and K curriculum but focuses on the K standards).

K – Kindergarten.

K-6 — Kindergarten through sixth grade.

“At the Newhall School District, we are committed to setting our students up for success,” said District Superintendent Jeff Pelzel. “We work each day to achieve our mission of ‘Empowering Every Child Every Day,’ and I welcome the opportunity to have you and your student join the Newhall School District family.”

To learn more and to register for this virtual enrollment orientation, parents simply need to visit nsdopenhouse.com, or scan the QR code printed on the postcard when they receive it.