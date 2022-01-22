Person ejected from vehicle in freeway collision

A person was ejected from a vehicle in a traffic collision on the Northbound side of Interstate 5 on Saturday morning. Chris Torres/The Signal
The individual was exiting the off-ramp on Valencia Boulevard at speeds of up to 100 mph and was ejected 10 feet from the vehicle, according to first responders. The person was transported to the hospital with left arm injuries, according to California Highway Patrol officers on the scene.  

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a solo vehicle collision off the Northbound 5 freeway exit ramp on Valencia Boulevard Saturday morning. According to CHP officers on scene, the driver was ejected from the vehicle and transported to the hospital with a left arm injury. Chris Torres/The Signal

The collision was first reported at 9:40 a.m. on Valencia Boulevard involving two vehicles, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas. 

“We transported one to a local hospital,” Ornelas said. 

The off-ramp was closed down because of the collision, according to Officer Moises Marroquin of the CHP Traffic Management Office. 

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a solo vehicle collision off the Northbound 5 freeway exit ramp to Valencia Boulevard Saturday morning. CHP officers temporarily closed the exit and entrance ramp at Valencia Boulevard. Chris Torres/The Signal
