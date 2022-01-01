Pregnant woman shot, rushed to hospital

A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital after reportedly being shot at a family gathering by a suspect who remained on the loose Saturday, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said.

The initial report cited at 1:45 a.m. that there was a gunshot victim on the 29200 block of Florabunda Road, according to Sgt. Dmitry Barkon with SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“There was a female adult that was possibly pregnant that had been shot at the location, “ Barkon said.

SCV deputies are investigating the incident, and no arrests have yet been made. The woman and child are in stable condition.

“We believe the suspect fled before prior to our arrival,” Barkon said. “So we’re still working on identifying the suspect.”