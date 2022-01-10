Silent alarm at Valencia bank ends with one detained

A silent alarm at a Wells Fargo in Valencia resulted in one person being detained and at least one ambulance being called to the scene, according to law enforcement officials.

The alarm, at the Wells Fargo branch located on the 24300 block of Magic Mountain Parkway, was triggered at approximately 1:30 p.m., according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It is a 211 silent alarm dispatched at approximately 1:30 p.m.,” said Arriaga. “Deputies are detaining one.”

Arriaga added that she did not know if the detainment was specifically connected to the robbery alarm.

As multiple deputies were called to the scene and conducting interviews, the single person detained at the scene was reportedly speaking with Fire Department personnel, but ultimately declined medical treatment.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to Arriaga.