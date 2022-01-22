Suspect detained at gunpoint

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies detained a man at gunpoint near HomeGoods on the 27000 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia on Saturday morning.

The initial call was made at 8:52 a.m. that a man in a red Kia Soul brandished a gun in a road rage incident, according to Lt. Mike Marion of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“We searched for the vehicle, and we couldn’t find it earlier when the incident happened,” Marion said. “Recently, patrol units happened to spot the car and they detained the suspect at gunpoint and took him into custody.”

Around 10:30 a.m., deputies on the scene were searching for the reported firearm.