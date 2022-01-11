Two cited on suspicion of street racing

Two men, one 24-year-old from Arleta and a 23-year-old from Pacoima, were booked and cited on suspicion of street racing on Sunday after California Highway Patrol Officer reported seeing the two engage in high-speed freeway competitions.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Station, the two were spotted in the Newhall area, one driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger and the other driving a 2021 Toyota Supra.

“Both were traveling on (Highway 14) southbound at Placerita Canyon Road,” said Greengard. “They were driving side by side when an officer observed them slow to 50-55 mph and then rapidly accelerate to over 100 mph.”

Both men’s vehicles were stopped and the two were taken into custody just after midnight. They were transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, and booked on suspicion of engaging in an illegal speed contest.

They were both cited and given an order to appear in court at a later date.