Two transients arrested on suspicion of trespassing, theft

A man and woman believed to be living as transients in Canyon Country were arrested Thursday while they were in possession of counterfeit money, burglary tools and stolen items, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrests stem from a crime suppression operation being conducted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Crime Prevention unit.

“During the operation, they were notified of a male and female adult trespassing at a business in Canyon Country,” read a statement posted to the SCV Sheriff’s Station social media. “The male was known to often steal merchandise from the business and both had been warned several times not to return.”

“Deputies contacted the couple and found the male to be in possession of counterfeit currency, merchandise identified to be stolen from the business, and tools commonly used for theft,” the statement added. “The female was identified to have an outstanding active warrant.”

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of trespassing, as well as a handful of other charges, but were subsequently released on citation to appear in court at a future date.