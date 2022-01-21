Ulta Beauty reportedly stolen from once again

The Ulta Beauty store in Valencia was reportedly stolen from once again on Thursday, according to law enforcement officials.

While the investigation, as of the publication of this story, remains ongoing and details are still being ascertained, Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, did confirm that the store located on the 24000 block of Magic Mountain Parkway had been reportedly victimized, yet again.

“(A) male adult exited (the) location with merchandise without paying,” said Arriaga, confirming that deputies were responding to the alleged theft. The theft was reported at approximately 3:45 p.m.

The man was quickly located by responding deputies and reportedly found to be in possession of a weapon, according to law enforcement officials.

“He was detained and a knife was observed on him, but he wasn’t displaying it,” said Arriaga.

This is at least the fifth time the Ulta Beauty on Magic Mountain Parkway has been reportedly stolen from or robbed in the past two months.

On Dec. 12, two suspects reportedly stole roughly $1,500 worth of merchandise during an early-afternoon burglary. At least one of the men believed to be responsible was taken into custody while the second, at the time of the incident, evaded deputies.

Then, in a 24-hour period between Dec. 28-29, the beauty and cosmetics store was hit three times. During the first theft, the alleged thieves left the store with approximately $400 worth of stolen merchandise, but a pursuing store employee forced the suspects to abandon their loaded shopping cart in the parking lot.

The next two thefts during that one-day time frame, both reported the following day, resulted in a few thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise being stolen. At the time of the incident, the suspects believed to be involved in each of the three thefts had not yet been detained.