Vehicle collides with tree, rolls over

A vehicle rollover occurred in Stevenson Ranch on Sunday evening.

The report of the collision was received at 4:11 p.m. near the corner of Stevenson Ranch Parkway and The Old Road, according to Sgt. Bill Edson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The vehicle collided with a tree and rolled over. Shortly after the incident, the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on the scene with SCV sheriff’s deputies shutting the intersection, according to Edson.

“No one was rushed to the hospital,” Edson added. “The injuries were treated on scene.”

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies were still on the scene cleaning up the intersection with lanes opening up at 5:10 p.m.

“It’s still not cleaned up,” Edson said. “We’re still out there.”

It was not immediately known if other vehicles were involved.