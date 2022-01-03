Vehicle collides with tree, rolls over

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies block traffic after a six car collision at the intersection of Stevenson Ranch Parkway and The Old Road on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. According to Larry Mason of LM Towing Service, two cars were towed and no one suffered major injuries. Chris Torres/The Signal
A vehicle rollover occurred in Stevenson Ranch on Sunday evening.   

The report of the collision was received at 4:11 p.m. near the corner of Stevenson Ranch Parkway and The Old Road, according to Sgt. Bill Edson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

The vehicle collided with a tree and rolled over. Shortly after the incident, the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on the scene with SCV sheriff’s deputies shutting the intersection, according to Edson. 

“No one was rushed to the hospital,” Edson added. “The injuries were treated on scene.” 

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies were still on the scene cleaning up the intersection with lanes opening up at 5:10 p.m. 

“It’s still not cleaned up,” Edson said. “We’re still out there.” 

It was not immediately known if other vehicles were involved. 

Victor Corral Martinez is a reporter for The Signal. He's new at the newspaper but grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story to share? Reach out at [email protected]

