Volunteers sought to build trail

News Release

Santa Clarita Valley Trail Users are looking for volunteers to help build a section of the scenic Coast to Crest trail in Newhall on Saturday.

The Crest to Coast trail will be a trail that connects the Pacific Crest Trail in the Acton area to the Pacific Ocean in Ventura County. The focus of the trail workday will be to cut a new trail from the mid-section of the Romo Trail that will ultimately connect to the Gates Trail.

The work day starts at 8 a.m. and ends around 11:30 a.m. at the Gates King Open Space in Newhall. Volunteers will meet in the last parking lot on the left off of Pine Street.

Ken Raleigh, chair of the Santa Clarita Valley Trail Users committee, is looking forward to this weekend. He said, “We’re very excited. The trail won’t be complete but it will be usable at that point.”

SCV Trail Users recommend volunteers to wear jeans, long-sleeve shirt, boots, gloves, hat and sunscreen. They also recommend bringing water and snacks. Raleigh said volunteers will have to hike up and down steep and rugged terrain.

Tools will be provided to everyone.

You can sign up by visiting the city’s website: volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/10736. The city of Santa Clarita requires that all volunteers sign up for each work da