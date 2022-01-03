What Makes Samurai Cats NFTs a Blue-Chip Contender in the NFT Space

NFTs and the metaverse are still in their infancy, but there’s no denying that they’ve captured the imagination of millions of people across the globe. It’s interesting how a relatively unknown technology has emerged and revolutionized the way we look at, collect, and invest in art. While 2021 saw investors jumping on the opportunity to invest in their first NFTs, this year appears to be the time when more people would jump on the train, understand the use cases of NFTs, and realize their massive earning potential.

While it’s easy to look for and invest in your first NFT, finding one that’s actually worth anything is a whole different matter. Anyone can create an NFT and put it up for sale. But the ones created by actual artists should rank on top of your list. Case in point is Hiro Ando’s Samurai Cats, which aim to bring his physical artworks into the digital realm.

Creating the Samurai Cat Nation

Upon earning his college degree, Hiro Ando began working as an illustrator. His creative mind, however, pushed him to expand into other forms of media, including videos, paintings, sculptures, and digital media. In 2005, he co-founded the neo-pop collective studio, Crazy NOOdle, with the primary goal of showcasing young talents from Japan’s emerging new pop wave.

Among Hiro’s most famous artworks are his cat series designs. These cat sculptures represent his unique twist on the maneki-neko, or the lucky cat as it’s commonly known among the Japanese masses. Characterized by their monochrome color and glossy finish, these cats have attracted the interest and attention of art enthusiasts from all over the globe, including EDM icon Steve Aoki, who owns a resin cat that Hiro created in 2006. Many of his creations are now worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Hiro and the Crazy NOOdle Gang understand the need to keep up with the times in order to hold the interest of their loyal followers. As a result, they have launched the Samurai Cats NFTs, the first NFT collection that features one of Hiro’s most prominent characters.

The benefits of investing in Samurai Cats NFTs

By becoming an early investor, you have the opportunity to own Samurai Cats NFTs at a competitive price. As more people learn about Hiro’s first-ever NFT collection, it’s reasonable to assume that the price of the NFTs will go up, providing you with the opportunity to turn a profit.

All members can also share their ideas with Hiro and the rest of the Crazy NOOdle Gang. This includes finding new artists to join the gang, which could lead to the creation of more NFTs in the future. And once you own a Samurai Cat NFT, you have full ownership and commercial use rights. This means the use cases for your NFT are virtually limitless.

The pre-sale for whitelist members are currently underway. The digital collection can now be seen on OpenSea, so take time to check it out. You can also join the official Discord channel or follow on Twitter to stay updated about the official date of the public sale. Make sure you don’t miss the opportunity to become one of the first owners of Samurai Cats NFTs.