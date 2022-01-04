Zonta Life Forward workshop to focus on cyberbullying

Zonta’s Life Forward program offers monthly skill-building workshops that concentrate on topics useful to women of varying ages and interests. These include job search and application topics, parenting, self-care and financial education. Subject matter experts provide their expertise, knowledge and skills to promote empowerment and self-sufficiency. 

The next workshop, “Cyberbullying,” is scheduled to be presented by licensed educational psychologist Chris Jones a 10 a.m. Jan. 15. 

In this workshop you will learn: 

• What is cyberbullying? 

• How to help children navigate social experiences online. 

• Is your child a cyberbully? 

• Cyberbullying statistics. 

• How to help children who experience cyberbullying. 

Jones is co-founder of Dynamic Interventions and a school psychologist for iLEAD California. Jones co-authored Project Friendship, a research-based anti-bully program that has been implemented in five school districts throughout Southern California. 

You can register in advance for this workshop at bit.ly/3JImd0H. For more information visit www.scvzonta.org/LifeForward. 

Founded in 1974, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is a dynamic organization of professional women working together to advance the status of women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley and around the world. 

