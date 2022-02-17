Art exhibit in Valencia to honor Black History Month

News release

In conjunction with Black History Month, artists are coming together to showcase their work at Glowhouse Studios in Valencia on Saturday. The exhibition, scheduled to take place from 1 to 3:50 p.m., is an acknowledgment and celebration of Black culture and contributions.

Among the highlights of the program is a special tribute to Louis Brathwaite, one of the founding fathers of the city of Santa Clarita. He was a member of the city’s first Planning Commission, appointed by original City Council member Carl Boyer. Civic leaders, including members of the Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable, will be speaking at the event.

Many of the works displayed can be purchased, and will also be available for print sales. The featured artists are Cecily Willis, Daryl Bibicoff, Lorelle Miller, Michael Powell, Sarah Louise Wilson, Romeo Downer, Jeanette Brewer, Big Cook, Milaan Gordon, Stacie Locke, Bobbie Locke and Gloria Locke.

For more information, contact exhibit curator Gloria Locke at [email protected]