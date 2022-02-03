Cancer Society to host awareness day

News release

You can visit the American Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the first Community Cancer Awareness Day this year and a Valentine Boutique. Guests are invited to browse and shop as well as learn about upcoming American Cancer Society events, fundraisers and services.

Local vendors will be outside the shop fundraising for ACS. Hand-crafted items for sale include “Cards for a Cure,” individually designed greeting cards; “Coasters for a Cure”; and other gifts and décor. One hundred percent of the profits from all sales go to the American Cancer Society.

ACS invites the community to come and support the work that the American Cancer Society is doing, and make a difference with their purchases.

Relay for Life, the major fundraising event for the American Cancer Society, is scheduled to take place at Central Park on Saturday, May 14. Future Cancer Awareness Days at the Discovery Shop are March 26 and April 23.

The Discovery Shop, a nonprofit retail store featuring gently used items, is located at 6570-B Bouquet Canyon Road in the Ross/Vons Shopping Center at Newhall Ranch Road. The Discovery Shop’s hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Donations are accepted weekdays 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Call the shop at 661-296-8460 for additional information.

