Centurions baseball loses to Simi Valley, looks to improve on execution

Saugus Centurions boys baseball (2-2) hosted the Simi Valley Pioneers (2-2) on Tuesday for the Easton tournament, but would lose 6-0 and would struggle to score any runs.

The Centurions’ previous game in the tournament was a loss to the Burbank Bulldogs (2-2), who edged out Saugus 2-1. The Pioneers were coming off a loss to the Chatsworth Chancellors, also being edged out by a run. However, Simi Valley two weeks earlier had beaten Burbank.

In the first inning Tuesday, the Pioneers quickly scored three runs, leaving Saugus unable to answer in the bottom of the first inning. The next three innings would remain scoreless.

Pitching for Saugus was Carson Knapp, who would keep Simi Valley from scoring again until the fifth inning, surrendering a two-run homer, leaving the score 5-0.

Centurions’ head coach Carl Grissom would rotate in Casey Best as a pitcher in the fifth inning. Best picked off a runner at first base to close the top of the sixth inning.

In the seventh inning, Simi Valley scored another run and shut down Saugus to close the game at 6-0.

Grissom said the tournament helped showcase Knapp’s pitching talent, although he noted he didn’t have the strongest showing in the matchup against Simi Valley. Grissom said there were missed opportunities and plans to work on the offensive execution.

“We just need to execute better. We’re not executing when we have opportunity to score runs and it’s just not getting done,” Grissom said.

The Centurions are scheduled to play a road nonleague match against the Palos Verdes Sea Kings on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.