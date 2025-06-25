Local gymnasts bring home national honors 

News release

More than a dozen gymnasts from Santa Clarita-based Gymnastics Olympica recently competed in the USA Gymnastics DP National Championships in Salt Lake City, bringing home multiple honors, including an all-around Level 10 championship by Jada Kim.

The event held May 8-11 drew the top qualifying developmental level gymnasts from across the nation in women’s Level 10 and men’s Levels 8-10, a number of whom will go on to NCAA or International Elite ranks in the sport, according to a news release from Gymnastics Olympica.

In addition to Kim, Gymnastics Olympica sent 12 gymnasts to the national championships. Competing in the women’s competition were Sevana Kasparian, Jolyn Sicat-Valeros and Charlotte Gray, and competing in the men’s divisions were Wyatt Reynolds, Nick Deng, Devon Recinos, Hunter Shipper, Kiran Chetri, Orion Quintanilla, Grigor Chamichyan, Nixon Miles and Harout Bogaryan.

The release provided the following summaries of the gymnasts’ accomplishments in Utah:

• Jada Kim was crowned the Level 10 national champion in the all-around (all four event scores combined) and also earned medals on balance beam (second place), vault (sixth place) and floor exercise (sixth place). Kim, who was named to the DP National Team, is set to graduate high school in 2026 and has verbally committed to the University of Georgia on a full athletic scholarship.

• Sevana Kasparian, graduating class of 2025, earned medals on uneven bars (fifth) and vault (seventh). Kasparian will be attending the University of Denver in the fall on a full athletic scholarship.

• Wyatt Reynolds, the 2024 Xfinity Championships Junior Elite pommel horse champion, earned his third Level 10 Junior Elite National title (first place) on the pommel horse. Reynolds will be attending the University of Nebraska in the fall as a member of their men’s gymnastics team.

• Nixon Miles, 15-year-old Level 9 Junior Elite, earned medals in the all-around (fifth), pommel horse (second), still rings (second) and high bar (bronze). Miles was named to the Junior National Team for the fourth year and was selected as the Pan American Games alternate.

• Harout Bogaryan, 12-year-old Level 8 Junior Elite, was crowned the all-around national champion in his division and also earned medals on pommel horse (first), high bar (first) and still rings (second). Bogaryan was named to the Junior National Team.

• Kiran Chetri captured the silver medal on pommel horse in the 18-year-old Level 10 JN division.

• Hunter Shipper placed sixth all-around after two days of combined six-event competition in the 16-year-old Level 10 JN division.

• Orion Quintanilla qualified to the finals in the 17-year-old Level 10 JN division.

• Nick Deng capped off his DP career with his sixth appearance at the DP Nationals.

• Devon Recinos capped off his DP career with his fifth appearance at DP Nationals.

• Grigo Chamichyan gained experience at his first DP Nationals appearance.

Gymnastics Olympica athletes have represented the United States at multiple international competitions and currently has over 20 alumni participating in collegiate gymnastics, with 10 more NCAA commits from the high school graduating classes of 2025 and 2026, according to the release.

Jada Kim was crowned the Level 10 national champion in the all-around and also earned medals on balance beam, vault and floor exercise at the USA Gymnastics DP National Championships in Salt Lake City. Photo courtesy of Team Photo.

Gymnastics Olympica’s competitors in the men’s divisions of the USA Gymnastics DP National Championships in Salt Lake City, from: Wyatt Reynolds, Nick Deng, Hunter Shipper, Kiran Chetri, Devon Recinos, Orion Quintanilla, Grigor Chamichyan, Nixon Miles and Harout Bogaryan. Courtesy photo.

Sevana Kasparian earned medals on uneven bars and vault at the USA Gymnastics DP National Championships in Salt Lake City. Photo courtesy of Team Photo.