By Signal Staff

A 2-year-old child with previous medical conditions was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital Thursday night.

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station helped in “assisting and transporting to the hospital,” after receiving a call at approximately 10:50 p.m., according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The child was pronounced dead at 11:28 p.m. No foul play is suspected in the incident.