Cierzan family to honor missing man’s birthday as they await murder trial

By Jim Holt

Senior Investigative Reporter

A birthday party celebrating the life of Will Cierzan, missing since 2017 and believed dead, is being planned by family members keenly awaiting justice when the criminal case against the man’s nephew resumes in April.

Daniel Cierzan, 25, is charged with one count of murder, accused of killing his uncle and removing his body from a Saugus home. He is scheduled to return to San Fernando Superior Court April 8.

“We want to celebrate Will’s life,” his sister, Andrea Peck, said Wednesday.

To that end, she and other relatives are organizing a birthday party memorial to take place May 15.

“It’ll be at one of Will’s favorite places,” she said.

Will Cierzan was last seen on Jan. 26, 2017.

In July, a San Fernando Superior Court judge ordered Daniel Cierzan be held to answer on one count of murder, finding there was “quite strong” evidence Will Cierzan was killed by his nephew.

Peck said she is looking forward to the day the court case resumes.

“We’re just waiting for April 8. We’re waiting on justice for Will,” she said.

At the close of a preliminary hearing in July, the judge said it was not only “abundantly clear to him” that Will Cierzan was dead but also that the blood, DNA, video and testimony evidence all pointed to Daniel Cierzan as being responsible for his uncle’s death.

William John Cierzan, 58, who worked at Six Flags Magic Mountain, vanished from his home on Cuatro Milpas Street, near Seco Canyon Road.

He would have turned 64 in May.