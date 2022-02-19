City seeks volunteers for 2022 homeless count

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, an annual census that counts the local homeless.

The city, along with its partners the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA, and the local nonprofit Bridge to Home, said the data collected from the count will help to better direct and advocate funding and resources to support the needs of Santa Clarita’s homeless population.

This year, the entire count will be done via an app called Akido Connect on volunteers’ smartphones.

“Participants will need a smartphone in order to mark their tallies directly in the mobile app,” read a city press release about the event. “If a volunteer does not own a smartphone, they will be placed in a group with a volunteer who does have access to a smartphone. The application is available to download for free in the Apple and Android App stores.”

The event will be following COVID-19 guidelines, according to city officials, and all participants are required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing rules.

The event is slated to go from 6 p.m. to midnight and the deployment site at the city of Santa Clarita Activities Center, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, will be providing free personal protective equipment to attendees.

For more information on the count or how to register as a volunteer, visit theycountwillyou.org. Residents can also contact Bridge to Home Volunteer Coordinator Randi Wyatt-Billings at [email protected].