Cold weather alert: Those vulnerable should take precautions

The Los Angeles County health officer is issuing a cold weather alert for Tuesday and asks children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs to take extra precautions in what the National Weather Service expects to be wind chill temperatures below 32 degrees.

The L.A. County Public Health Department expressed concerns that people exposed to cold weather for prolonged periods of time can develop hypothermia. They ask residents to take the cold seriously.

“There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities,” said Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis. “We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Other precautions include dressing in layers if going outdoors, protecting heads, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves and socks, and checking on and helping family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat. Davis also suggests not leaving pets outside overnight.

For those in need, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a winter shelter program.

For more information or other emergency preparedness, go to 211la.org or call the Los Angeles County information line at 211.