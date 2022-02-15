Deputies arrest man on suspicion of snatching purse

A man was arrested Friday afternoon on suspicion of stealing a woman’s purse, according to sheriff’s officials.

A call for theft was first reported to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies at around 5:30 p.m., and the location was identified as the 18600 block of Via Princessa in Canyon Country. The victim was shopping, and the suspect left the purse unattended in the shopping cart.

The 34-year-old man from Sylmar was arrested by deputies on suspicion of robbery and transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station and cited. The theft value is over $1,000, and the suspect can face a felony charge.

“He was arrested for grand theft based on the contents’ worth within the purse and the purse itself,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “He was booked for felony grand theft at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and subsequently released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.”

Additionally, Arriaga warned SCV residents that leaving a purse unattended, even for a “quick” minute, is enough time for thieves to act.